MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel criticized the new prison sentence passed by a Russian court against opposition politician Alexey Navalny on Friday and demanded his immediate release.

"The latest verdict in yet another sham trial against Alexey Navalny is unacceptable. This arbitrary conviction is the response to his courage to speak critically against the Kremlin's regime.

I reiterate the EU's call for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Navalny," he wrote on social media.

A court heard Navalny's case behind closed doors at colony No. 6 in Russia's Vladimir Region. It sentenced the opposition activist to 19 years in jail in a maximum security prison on extremism charges. The 47-year-old is already serving a nine-year term on fraud, embezzlement, contempt of court and violation of probation charges.