Open Menu

EU's Michel Condemns New Prison Term For Russian Activist Navalny

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 10:01 PM

EU's Michel Condemns New Prison Term for Russian Activist Navalny

European Council President Charles Michel criticized the new prison sentence passed by a Russian court against opposition politician Alexey Navalny on Friday and demanded his immediate release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel criticized the new prison sentence passed by a Russian court against opposition politician Alexey Navalny on Friday and demanded his immediate release.

"The latest verdict in yet another sham trial against Alexey Navalny is unacceptable. This arbitrary conviction is the response to his courage to speak critically against the Kremlin's regime.

I reiterate the EU's call for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Navalny," he wrote on social media.

A court heard Navalny's case behind closed doors at colony No. 6 in Russia's Vladimir Region. It sentenced the opposition activist to 19 years in jail in a maximum security prison on extremism charges. The 47-year-old is already serving a nine-year term on fraud, embezzlement, contempt of court and violation of probation charges.

Related Topics

Contempt Of Court Russia Jail Social Media Vladimir Putin Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Fails to Handle Luggag ..

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Fails to Handle Luggage Unloading Causing Delays - R ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's minority wing holds protest against Ind ..

Pakistan's minority wing holds protest against India's atrocities on minorities

1 minute ago
 Aug 5 illegal action exposes India's deep-rooted c ..

Aug 5 illegal action exposes India's deep-rooted conspiracies to deprive Kashmir ..

1 minute ago
 India cannot suppress Kashmiris with brutality, ho ..

India cannot suppress Kashmiris with brutality, hooliganism: Governor Balochista ..

1 minute ago
 Child electrocuted to death

Child electrocuted to death

1 minute ago
 Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Poland Has No Com ..

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Poland Has No Compelling Evidence of Border Vio ..

4 minutes ago
ICRC Says Will Continue Humanitarian Activities in ..

ICRC Says Will Continue Humanitarian Activities in Niger Despite Coup

4 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) issues written order pertai ..

The Supreme Court (SC) issues written order pertaining hearing of Aug 3

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique proses ..

Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique proses PIA privatisation to avert Rs ..

5 minutes ago
 Hundreds of Migrants Land on Overcrowded Italian I ..

Hundreds of Migrants Land on Overcrowded Italian Island of Lampedusa - Reports

5 minutes ago
 4th Youm-e-Istehsal to be marked on Saturday again ..

4th Youm-e-Istehsal to be marked on Saturday against Indian oppression in IIOJK

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori terms ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori terms step of Aug 5 as black stain o ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World