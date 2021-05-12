(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel expressed concern over "violence" between Israel and Palestine and called on sides to de-escalate tensions during a phone conversation with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday.

"I just spoke to @PresidentRuvi of Israel. Very worried by the recent upsurge of violence and indiscriminate targeting. Priority should be de-escalation and prevention of the loss of innocent civilian lives on both sides," Michel tweeted.

The largest escalation in recent years at the Gaza Strip border began on Monday evening.