EU's Michel Expresses Concern Over Israel-Palestine Tensions During Talks With Rivlin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel expressed concern over "violence" between Israel and Palestine and called on sides to de-escalate tensions during a phone conversation with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday.
"I just spoke to @PresidentRuvi of Israel. Very worried by the recent upsurge of violence and indiscriminate targeting. Priority should be de-escalation and prevention of the loss of innocent civilian lives on both sides," Michel tweeted.
The largest escalation in recent years at the Gaza Strip border began on Monday evening.