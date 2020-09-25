(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, sent a message of support to France on Friday after a knifeman wounded two people in an attack outside the former offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

"All my thoughts are with the victims of this act of cowardly violence. Terror has no place on the territory of Europe," the former Belgian premier wrote in a tweet. "Full solidarity with the French people during this new ordeal."