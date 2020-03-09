UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Michel Hopes To Bridge Gap With Turkey On Syria, Migrants

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

EU's Michel Hopes to Bridge Gap With Turkey on Syria, Migrants

European Council President Charles Michel said ahead of a meeting on Monday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that he would look for points of convergence on migrants and Syria

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel said ahead of a meeting on Monday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that he would look for points of convergence on migrants and Syria.

"We have different opinions on different things, and that is why it is important to have a frank and open dialogue in order to see whether it is possible to overcome the difference," he said in Brussels.

He told reporters that for the European Union it was important to implement the 2016 deal on migrants with Turkey and discuss ways of contributing to the stability in the region, especially in Syria.

Fighting in the Syrian province of Idlib near the Turkish border pushed thousands of migrants to seek refuge in Turkey and in neighboring Greece after Erdogan said that the way to Europe was open.

