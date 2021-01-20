European Council President Charles Michel offered the United States during an EU Parliament plenary session on Wednesday to join forces and establish a founding pact for "a better world."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel offered the United States during an EU Parliament plenary session on Wednesday to join forces and establish a founding pact for "a better world."

"On the first day of his [US President-elect Joe Biden's] mandate I advise a solemn proposal to the new US president: let's build a new founding pact for a stronger Europe, for a stronger America and for a better world," Michel said.

The official then named five fields which the EU and US should focus on, namely, multilateral cooperation, COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, economies, security and peace.