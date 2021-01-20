UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Michel Invites US To Sign New Founding Pact For 'Better World,' Stronger Europe

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:38 PM

EU's Michel Invites US to Sign New Founding Pact for 'Better World,' Stronger Europe

European Council President Charles Michel offered the United States during an EU Parliament plenary session on Wednesday to join forces and establish a founding pact for "a better world."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel offered the United States during an EU Parliament plenary session on Wednesday to join forces and establish a founding pact for "a better world."

"On the first day of his [US President-elect Joe Biden's] mandate I advise a solemn proposal to the new US president: let's build a new founding pact for a stronger Europe, for a stronger America and for a better world," Michel said.

The official then named five fields which the EU and US should focus on, namely, multilateral cooperation, COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, economies, security and peace.

Related Topics

World Europe Parliament United States

Recent Stories

Trump pardons 73 people, including Steve Bannon, o ..

19 seconds ago

Two suspects held during search operation in sargo ..

22 seconds ago

Biden to be sworn in as 46th US president, ending ..

2 minutes ago

Uzbekistan May Soon Certify Russia's Sputnik V Vac ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks rally, Ma appearance boosts Aliba ..

2 minutes ago

Contractor, two officials pleads guilty to financi ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.