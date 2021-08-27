UrduPoint.com

EU's Michel Meets With Senegalese President Who Will Chair African Union In 2022

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:15 PM

EU's Michel Meets With Senegalese President Who Will Chair African Union in 2022

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday discussed common issues and cooperation with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is due to assume the chairmanship of the African Union next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel on Friday discussed common issues and cooperation with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is due to assume the chairmanship of the African Union next year.

Sall's nomination was endorsed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in February.

"Meeting with @Macky_Sall at the CompactForAfrica conference #G20. Our cooperation allows us to meet challenges together: vaccines, economic recovery, migration and security in the Sahel," Michel tweeted.

The conference ran from Thursday to Friday in Berlin.

The G20 Compact with Africa initiative was launched during the 2016-2017 German G20 Presidency to attract private investment in participating African nations by carrying out reforms to improve the business climate there.

The project involves international organizations and partners within and outside the G20, as well as twelve participating states, such as Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo, and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Business Egypt German Berlin Ethiopia Burkina Faso Benin Tunisia Togo Rwanda Senegal Guinea Ghana Morocco February From

Recent Stories

Pakistan evacuates all its citizens from Afghanist ..

Pakistan evacuates all its citizens from Afghanistan: Sh Rashid

1 minute ago
 Malaysia's producer price index up 11.7 pct in Jul ..

Malaysia's producer price index up 11.7 pct in July

1 minute ago
 Govt considering setting up national gems & jewell ..

Govt considering setting up national gems & jewellery authority : Gul Asghar

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka extends curfew as virus toll hits new re ..

Sri Lanka extends curfew as virus toll hits new record

1 minute ago
 Malaysia's business confidence weakens in Q3 due t ..

Malaysia's business confidence weakens in Q3 due to pandemic

5 minutes ago
 98 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

98 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.