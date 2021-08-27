European Council President Charles Michel on Friday discussed common issues and cooperation with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is due to assume the chairmanship of the African Union next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel on Friday discussed common issues and cooperation with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is due to assume the chairmanship of the African Union next year.

Sall's nomination was endorsed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in February.

"Meeting with @Macky_Sall at the CompactForAfrica conference #G20. Our cooperation allows us to meet challenges together: vaccines, economic recovery, migration and security in the Sahel," Michel tweeted.

The conference ran from Thursday to Friday in Berlin.

The G20 Compact with Africa initiative was launched during the 2016-2017 German G20 Presidency to attract private investment in participating African nations by carrying out reforms to improve the business climate there.

The project involves international organizations and partners within and outside the G20, as well as twelve participating states, such as Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo, and Tunisia.