UrduPoint.com

EU's Michel Pressured To Confront China's Xi Over Protest Crackdown During Visit - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 08:24 PM

EU's Michel Pressured to Confront China's Xi Over Protest Crackdown During Visit - Reports

European Council President Charles Michel is facing mounting pressure to rethink his upcoming visit to China and explicitly criticize Chinese President Xi Jinping over violence in suppressing mass COVID-19 protests, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing EU officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel is facing mounting pressure to rethink his upcoming visit to China and explicitly criticize Chinese President Xi Jinping over violence in suppressing mass COVID-19 protests, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing EU officials.

Michel's trip to China is scheduled for December 1. The country is witnessing numerous COVID-19 outbreaks despite the fact that its anti-epidemiological control remains one of the strictest in the world. In a number of cities, partial lockdowns have been introduced, and people are forced to undergo PCR testing on a daily basis. Against this background, a wave of protests has swept across China, including in Shanghai and Beijing. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied reports of widespread dissatisfaction with the zero-tolerance COVID-19 national policy.

"He's (Michel) probably having second thoughts. Being the first Western leader going among these protests, he will be forced to say something, so what is he going to say? If they could turn down the clock, they would probably cancel (the trip)," an EU official told Politico.

So far, Michel has no plans to raise protests in his upcoming meeting with Xi, according to EU officials cited by the newspaper. Michel is likely to make broad references to human rights concerns and offer European assistance in the fight against the pandemic, despite China's refusal to import Western vaccines.

Other EU diplomats expressed the opinion that Michel should stand firm on EU values and tell Chinese officials they need to protect peaceful protests, adding that he must not go soft on Beijing. The fact that Michel would travel to Beijing without European Commission President von der Leyen has surprised the diplomats in Brussels, possibly indicating a rift between the EU's top two officials, according to the report.

Another official said that the easiest way for Michel out of the situation would be if the Chinese leader canceled the visit himself.

"Maybe Xi will cancel. That would be the most elegant way out for Michel," the official was quoted as saying.

European diplomats are currently on 24-hour alert monitoring the situation, particularly in Beijing and Shanghai, and much will depend on the next 48 hours to assess the scale and continuity of the protests, the report said.

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that in addition to a meeting with Xi, Michel will also meet with Chinese State Council Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu.

Last week, the Financial Times newspaper reported that Michel's trip would likely highlight European divisions on how to engage with China.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Import China Visit Brussels Alert Beijing Shanghai December Congress Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ombudsman orders payment of monthly stipend to KMC ..

Ombudsman orders payment of monthly stipend to KMC doctors

2 minutes ago
 Late journalist Ziauddin to be conferred Sitara-e- ..

Late journalist Ziauddin to be conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 PPWVA not against Islam; FSC

PPWVA not against Islam; FSC

2 minutes ago
 First Shipment of Russian Fertilizers Departs From ..

First Shipment of Russian Fertilizers Departs From Netherlands For Malawi - UN

6 minutes ago
 Iranian Military Detains Individuals Allegedly Lin ..

Iranian Military Detains Individuals Allegedly Linked to US Intel - Deputy Comma ..

6 minutes ago
 58 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profi ..

58 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profiteers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.