European Council President Charles Michel is facing mounting pressure to rethink his upcoming visit to China and explicitly criticize Chinese President Xi Jinping over violence in suppressing mass COVID-19 protests, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing EU officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel is facing mounting pressure to rethink his upcoming visit to China and explicitly criticize Chinese President Xi Jinping over violence in suppressing mass COVID-19 protests, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing EU officials.

Michel's trip to China is scheduled for December 1. The country is witnessing numerous COVID-19 outbreaks despite the fact that its anti-epidemiological control remains one of the strictest in the world. In a number of cities, partial lockdowns have been introduced, and people are forced to undergo PCR testing on a daily basis. Against this background, a wave of protests has swept across China, including in Shanghai and Beijing. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied reports of widespread dissatisfaction with the zero-tolerance COVID-19 national policy.

"He's (Michel) probably having second thoughts. Being the first Western leader going among these protests, he will be forced to say something, so what is he going to say? If they could turn down the clock, they would probably cancel (the trip)," an EU official told Politico.

So far, Michel has no plans to raise protests in his upcoming meeting with Xi, according to EU officials cited by the newspaper. Michel is likely to make broad references to human rights concerns and offer European assistance in the fight against the pandemic, despite China's refusal to import Western vaccines.

Other EU diplomats expressed the opinion that Michel should stand firm on EU values and tell Chinese officials they need to protect peaceful protests, adding that he must not go soft on Beijing. The fact that Michel would travel to Beijing without European Commission President von der Leyen has surprised the diplomats in Brussels, possibly indicating a rift between the EU's top two officials, according to the report.

Another official said that the easiest way for Michel out of the situation would be if the Chinese leader canceled the visit himself.

"Maybe Xi will cancel. That would be the most elegant way out for Michel," the official was quoted as saying.

European diplomats are currently on 24-hour alert monitoring the situation, particularly in Beijing and Shanghai, and much will depend on the next 48 hours to assess the scale and continuity of the protests, the report said.

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that in addition to a meeting with Xi, Michel will also meet with Chinese State Council Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu.

Last week, the Financial Times newspaper reported that Michel's trip would likely highlight European divisions on how to engage with China.