UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Michel Pushes For OSCE-Mediated Dialogue In Belarus In UNGA Speech

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:45 PM

EU's Michel Pushes for OSCE-Mediated Dialogue in Belarus in UNGA Speech

European Council President Charles Michel has once again rejected the Belarusian election results and renewed calls for an OSCE-facilitated dialogue in the country during his address to the 75th UN General Assembly on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel has once again rejected the Belarusian election results and renewed calls for an OSCE-facilitated dialogue in the country during his address to the 75th UN General Assembly on Friday.

"In Belarus, the last presidential election was falsified, we do not accept the results. And we condemn the violent repression of the opposition and of peaceful demonstrations. Repression and intimidation must stop, and all those responsible must be held accountable and sanctioned," Michel said in a video message.

He went on to push for an international mediation to resolve the crisis.

"We stand with the Belarusian people, who must be free, without any external coercion, to choose their own future.

Inclusive national dialogue with OSCE facilitation is the only realistic way forward," the official argued.

Belarus plunged into protests after the August 9 election, when the opposition refused to recognize incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko's victory. The same month, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) offered to facilitate a dialogue in the country. The Belarusian authorities rejected the offer, saying that the country would cope with the crisis on its own.

The EU, in turn, backed the mediation, while top diplomat Josep Borrell called for a new election under the OSCE supervision.

Related Topics

Election Assembly United Nations Europe Same Belarus August All Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 14 businesses, warns five for ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Committed to Constructive ..

54 seconds ago

Right-Wing EU Forces, Eastern Members Oppose New M ..

56 seconds ago

DAFZA signs MOU with Federal Israeli Chamber of Co ..

50 minutes ago

India, Japan Hold Online Consultations on Common I ..

57 seconds ago

Pompeo to Discuss Libya Developments With Italy's ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.