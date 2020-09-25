European Council President Charles Michel has once again rejected the Belarusian election results and renewed calls for an OSCE-facilitated dialogue in the country during his address to the 75th UN General Assembly on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel has once again rejected the Belarusian election results and renewed calls for an OSCE-facilitated dialogue in the country during his address to the 75th UN General Assembly on Friday.

"In Belarus, the last presidential election was falsified, we do not accept the results. And we condemn the violent repression of the opposition and of peaceful demonstrations. Repression and intimidation must stop, and all those responsible must be held accountable and sanctioned," Michel said in a video message.

He went on to push for an international mediation to resolve the crisis.

"We stand with the Belarusian people, who must be free, without any external coercion, to choose their own future.

Inclusive national dialogue with OSCE facilitation is the only realistic way forward," the official argued.

Belarus plunged into protests after the August 9 election, when the opposition refused to recognize incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko's victory. The same month, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) offered to facilitate a dialogue in the country. The Belarusian authorities rejected the offer, saying that the country would cope with the crisis on its own.

The EU, in turn, backed the mediation, while top diplomat Josep Borrell called for a new election under the OSCE supervision.