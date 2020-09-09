UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Michel Says Bloc Ready To Assist Greece Following Fire At Moria Migrant Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

EU's Michel Says Bloc Ready to Assist Greece Following Fire at Moria Migrant Camp

The European Union is ready to provide assistance to the Greek government in dealing with the aftermath of a fire at the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The European Union is ready to provide assistance to the Greek government in dealing with the aftermath of a fire at the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a huge blaze destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility that sheltered approximately 12,000 migrants. The fire broke out following reports about 35 camp residents having been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"My thoughts go out to all who have been put in danger at the #Moria migrant camp.

Full solidarity with the people of Lesbos providing shelter, the migrants and staff. We are in touch with the Greek authorities and ready to mobilize support," Michel tweeted.

This is not the first time the camp is wrecked by a major conflagration as a similar incident was reported in March.

Greece has been struggling to handle the inflow of migrants and refugees from Turkey, resulting in overcrowded camps that are conducive to fire hazards.

Related Topics

Fire Turkey European Union March All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan to be finalized next ..

59 minutes ago

MBZUAI set to welcome global cohort of students fr ..

1 hour ago

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs partic ..

1 hour ago

TCL launches Pakistan's first Certified 8K UHD QLE ..

1 hour ago

PBIF demands implementation of Karachi package: Mi ..

1 hour ago

Beckham's eSports company to float in London

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.