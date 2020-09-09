The European Union is ready to provide assistance to the Greek government in dealing with the aftermath of a fire at the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The European Union is ready to provide assistance to the Greek government in dealing with the aftermath of a fire at the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a huge blaze destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility that sheltered approximately 12,000 migrants. The fire broke out following reports about 35 camp residents having been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"My thoughts go out to all who have been put in danger at the #Moria migrant camp. Full solidarity with the people of Lesbos providing shelter, the migrants and staff. We are in touch with the Greek authorities and ready to mobilize support," Michel tweeted.

European Parliament President David Sassoli, meanwhile, described the situation as a "humanitarian emergency" and called for immediate action to provide shelter to those rendered homeless.

"The images from #Moria are devastating. We have to mobilise to support the women, men and children who need a roof over their heads immediately. This is a humanitarian emergency, Europe must show its solidarity!" he wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time the camp is wrecked by a major conflagration as a similar incident was reported in March.

Greece has been struggling to handle the inflow of migrants and refugees from Turkey, resulting in overcrowded camps that are conducive to fire hazards.