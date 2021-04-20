The EU-mediated deal between the Georgian government and opposition is "not a finish line," as much work is still ahead to cement the country's democracy and implement reforms, European Council chief Charles Michel said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The EU-mediated deal between the Georgian government and opposition is "not a finish line," as much work is still ahead to cement the country's democracy and implement reforms, European Council chief Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Georgia's ruling party and the opposition publicly signed a Michel-brokered agreement to overcome the prolonged political crisis in the country. The deal includes, among other things, an amnesty law to release all those detained for political reasons, new rules for distributing parliamentary posts, and the possibility of calling early parliamentary elections in 2022 if the ruling Georgian Dream party gains less than 43 percent of the vote in local elections this fall.

"The Agreement is not a finish line. It is a starting point for your work towards consolidating Georgia's democracy and implementing reforms.

This Agreement will ensure that electoral and judicial processes follow the highest standards," Michel said at his talks with President Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi.

The top EU official noted that the deal marks "the start of hard work that will take Georgia forward along its Euro-Atlantic path."

The European Union will continue to stand by Georgia, he continued, recalling that the bloc is the country's largest donor with over $602 million worth of ongoing projects.

Michel also stressed the bloc's intention to further boost cooperation with Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova and welcomed the idea of convening a meeting with the leaders of the three countries to reaffirm "our special commitment to the Associated Partners."