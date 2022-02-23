UrduPoint.com

EU's Michel Says Europe United Behind New 'Impactful' Anti-Russian Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) All of the European Union is on the same page regarding the new sanctions against Russia over recognition of the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) in eastern Ukraine, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the EU approved a new package of restrictions against Moscow, which included sanctions on 351 Russian lower house lawmakers as well as 27 "high profile individuals and entities."

"Europe is united in its impactful response to Russia's illegal actions and threats to #Ukraine and its people.

We welcome the swift adoption of the sanctions package by the Council. We stand for a rules based international order," Michel tweeted.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR and agreements on cooperation and mutual assistance with them. Under the new documents, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. The decision followed a deterioration of relations along the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.

