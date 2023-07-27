MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that he had held a phone conversation with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who has reportedly been removed from power, and expressed his support amid armed mutiny.

"I have talked with president Mohamed Bazoum and assured him of EU's support. We resolutely condemn any attempt to destabilize situation in Niger," Michel tweeted.