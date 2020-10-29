The European Union hopes to see some progress on the talks with the United Kingdom regarding its post-withdrawal relationship with the EU in the near future, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The European Union hopes to see some progress on the talks with the United Kingdom regarding its post-withdrawal relationship with the EU in the near future, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Thursday.

"There are some very difficult topics, which are very important for the European side, the level playing field, governance, and also the fisheries. But we trust [EU negotiator] Michel Barnier, and we will see in the next days what are, we hope, positive developments," Michel told a press conference.