EU's Michel Says Hoping For Progress In UK Talks In Coming Days

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:09 PM

EU's Michel Says Hoping for Progress in UK Talks in Coming Days

The European Union hopes to see some progress on the talks with the United Kingdom regarding its post-withdrawal relationship with the EU in the near future, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The European Union hopes to see some progress on the talks with the United Kingdom regarding its post-withdrawal relationship with the EU in the near future, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Thursday.

"There are some very difficult topics, which are very important for the European side, the level playing field, governance, and also the fisheries. But we trust [EU negotiator] Michel Barnier, and we will see in the next days what are, we hope, positive developments," Michel told a press conference.

More Stories From World

