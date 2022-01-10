European Council President Charles Michel pledged his support for Kazakhstan's security, sovereignty and stability during a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel pledged his support for Kazakhstan's security, sovereignty and stability during a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday.

"Discussed latest developments in (Kazakhstan) with president (Tokayev) ... Stressed importance of (EU)-(Kazakh) partnership and support to sovereignty, security & stability in full respect of human rights & fundamental freedoms," Michel tweeted.

The official also offered his condolences for casualties during the recent violent protests, as the country observes a national day of mourning.

Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. In view of the rioting and looting that followed, Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.