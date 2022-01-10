UrduPoint.com

EU's Michel Says Pledged Support For Kazakh Sovereignty In Conversation With Tokayev

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 11:21 PM

EU's Michel Says Pledged Support for Kazakh Sovereignty in Conversation With Tokayev

European Council President Charles Michel pledged his support for Kazakhstan's security, sovereignty and stability during a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel pledged his support for Kazakhstan's security, sovereignty and stability during a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday.

"Discussed latest developments in (Kazakhstan) with president (Tokayev) ... Stressed importance of (EU)-(Kazakh) partnership and support to sovereignty, security & stability in full respect of human rights & fundamental freedoms," Michel tweeted.

The official also offered his condolences for casualties during the recent violent protests, as the country observes a national day of mourning.

Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. In view of the rioting and looting that followed, Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan January

Recent Stories

Russia Addressed US Concerns in Geneva That Led to ..

Russia Addressed US Concerns in Geneva That Led to Demise of INF Treaty - Sherma ..

57 seconds ago
 DC asks HMC to remove billboards, hoardings in com ..

DC asks HMC to remove billboards, hoardings in compliance with SC's order

58 seconds ago
 Sweden Does Not Intend to Join NATO, Change Foreig ..

Sweden Does Not Intend to Join NATO, Change Foreign Policy Direction - Prime Min ..

59 seconds ago
 Russia to Decide on Further Steps After Negotiatio ..

Russia to Decide on Further Steps After Negotiations With NATO, OSCE - Ryabkov

1 minute ago
 Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Russia Tells US in Geneva Talks It Has No Plans to ..

Russia Tells US in Geneva Talks It Has No Plans to Invade Ukraine - Deputy Secre ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.