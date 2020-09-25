The European Council president Charles Michel has said on Friday that multiple actors have responded well to his suggestion of holding a multilateral conference, with United Nations participation, to defuse the ongoing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The European Council president Charles Michel has said on Friday that multiple actors have responded well to his suggestion of holding a multilateral conference, with United Nations participation, to defuse the ongoing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Michel said that the European Union was concerned by the rising tensions triggered by the presence of Turkish seismic exploration vessels in waters that Greece and Cyprus both consider to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones.

"Unilateral actions and violations of international law must absolutely stop. Together with our member states, we are undertaking intensive diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions and promote dialogue. In this spirit, I have proposed the organization of a multilateral conference on the Eastern Mediterranean, in conjunction with the United Nations. Many actors have already responded positively and are ready to discuss the modalities, the agenda, and the timetable," the European Council president said.

The agenda of the proposed conference would contain discussion of maritime borders, security and energy issues, as well as the ongoing challenges in the region posed by migration, Michel remarked.

Tensions in the region have been high throughout the summer as Turkish vessels have conducted exploratory and drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The governments of Greek and Cyprus have made multiple protests to the UN and the EU over Turkey's actions.

Turkish officials on September 18 issued a new Navtex advisory for the seismic exploration of hydrocarbon deposits off the coast of Cyprus until October 18, drawing the ire of the Cypriot government once again.

The Oruc Reis exploratory vessel has left Greek waters, and the government in Athens has said that it is close to resuming negotiations with officials in Ankara.