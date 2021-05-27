UrduPoint.com
EU's Michel Says 'Too Early' To Talk About Sanctions Targeting Belarusian Industries

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) It is "too early" to hold discussions about imposing EU sanctions targeting specific Belarusian industries over the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday.

"On sectoral sanctions, those subjects will be analyzed in the appropriate institutions, appropriate fora, so it's too early to pick out a particular sector ... but it's very important for the heads and state and governments that sanctions target the regime as opposed to the civilian population, which we want to support," Michel told a press briefing.

More Stories From World

