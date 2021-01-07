(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that the European Union trusts the United States to ensure a "peaceful transfer of power" to President-elect Joe Biden in light of the ongoing violence in and around the US Capitol building.

Tens of thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump have encircled the Capitol building to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. However, a group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

"The US Congress is a temple of democracy. To witness tonight's scenes in #WashingtonDC is a shock. We trust the US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to @JoeBiden," Michel tweeted.