UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Michel Says Will Personally Assist To Speed Up COVID Vaccine Delivery To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

EU's Michel Says Will Personally Assist to Speed Up COVID Vaccine Delivery to Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) EU Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that he would personally engage in the process of shipping COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility to accelerate the delivery.

In late January, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed the bloc's readiness to assist Ukraine in fighting the coronavirus pandemic until the country can receive vaccines through COVAX. Later, she called on EU member states to donate part of their vaccines to Ukraine, as those distributed through the COVAX initiative would not be enough.

"The EU has already provided 190 million Euros [$229.

5 million] for Ukraine to fight COVID and 1.2 billion euros in macrofinancial assistance, and we are helping Ukraine gain access to COVID vaccines. The COVAX facility, massively supported by the EU, has allocated significant amounts of vaccines to Ukraine, and I will personally engage to speed up the delivery," Michel said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

Ukraine is set to receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX mechanism, and another 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first quarter of the year.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Kiev January Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

43 seconds ago

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

6 minutes ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

19 minutes ago

Nepal wants direct flights with Pakistan to promot ..

3 minutes ago

Corona-virus variant first detected in Brazil more ..

3 minutes ago

Table tennis championship held at GCWUF

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.