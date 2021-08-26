UrduPoint.com

EU's Michel Talks Afghanistan With Tajik President

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

European Council President Charles Michel discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Thursday.

"I had an exchange with the President of Tajikistan @presstj on the situation in #Afghanistan and the implications for Central Asia and the recently issued statement of the Tajik government," Michel tweeted after the phone call.

The EU official echoed the Tajik government's call for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

"We agreed with @presstj on the need for a representative and inclusive Afghan government and importance of our Border Management cooperation in Central Asia to combat terrorism and trafficking of drugs," Michel said.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to collapse. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as imminent bloodshed if the militants had to fight for the city.

This development has created tensions in the region, with neighboring countries fearing the spread of violence and an exodus of asylum-seekers from the militant-controlled nation.

