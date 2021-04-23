European Council President Charles Michel will convene an offline summit on May 25 to discuss Russia, the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate issues, Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel will convene an offline summit on May 25 to discuss Russia, the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate issues, Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts, said on Friday.

