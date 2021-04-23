EU's Michel To Convene Summit On May 25 To Discuss Russia, COVID, Climate - Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:08 PM
European Council President Charles Michel will convene an offline summit on May 25 to discuss Russia, the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate issues, Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts, said on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel will convene an offline summit on May 25 to discuss Russia, the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate issues, Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts, said on Friday.
"On Tuesday 25 May @eucopresident will call a physical #EUCO summit in Brussels on #COVID19 Climate and Russia. Details on logistics following soon," Leyts tweeted.