BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on April 6, an EU source told reporters.

The leaders will talk about developments since their last contacts and "discuss further ways to build a secure, stable and prosperous South Caucasus," he added.