MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel is scheduled to have a Tuesday meeting with Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, spokesperson Barend Leyts said on Monday.

The official, who will be visiting Vilnius on Tuesday, is also expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

"Tomorrow @eucopresident will also meet with @Tsihanouskaya," Leyts tweeted.

Following the last August's presidential campaign, Tikhanovskaya, who is currently based in Lithuania, emerged as one of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition and its chief representative abroad, meeting with foreign leaders on high-ranking officials to discuss the situation in the country.