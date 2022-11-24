(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel will pay an official visit to Beijing on December 1 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials, the European Council said on Thursday.

"The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will be travelling to Beijing on 1 December to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping," the statement read.

The visit will take place on the heels of the council's strategic discussion last month on the EU's relations with China.

"Against the backdrop of a tense geopolitical and economic environment, the visit is a timely opportunity for both EU and China to engage," the council said.

During the meeting the leaders will discuss global challenges and topics of common interest.