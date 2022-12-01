EU's Michel To Visit China, Meet With Xi On Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel will pay an official visit to Beijing on Thursday to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials.
During the meeting the leaders will discuss global challenges and topics of common interest.
The visit will take place on the heels of the council's strategic discussion last month on the EU's relations with China.