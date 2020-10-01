President of the European Council Charles Michel on Wednesday urged cessation of hostilities in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh during his talks with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia

"Condemned use of force and called for immediate cease-fire. Negotiations are only way forward. Support to [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe]," Michel tweeted, adding that the civilian population must be protected.