EU's Michel Urges Lebanon To Swiftly Form Gov't After Appointment Of New Prime Minister

European Council President Charles Michel urged Lebanon on Wednesday to establish a government that would implement necessary reforms, which is also one of the conditions for continued international support, after the country chose its new prime minister

Last week, Najib Mikati, who has served as prime minister in the past, was authorized by the country's parliament and president to form a government.

"Following the appointment of Mr. Najib Mikati as Prime Minister last week, it is high time for Lebanon now to form a government that can implement the priority reforms that the country urgently needs," Michel said at the International conference in support of the Lebanese people.

The official went on to stress the importance of reforming Lebanon's anti-corruption efforts, the judicial system, and public procurement.

"And let's be frank: international assistance will depend on tangible progress in the implementation of reforms," Michel warned.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been suffering from a deep economic crisis. The national Currency has lost over 80% of its value, while the population is facing a shortage of fuel and other essentials.

The economic collapse is being accompanied by a political crisis, as the country has had no stable government since January 2020, when Hariri, who had been the prime minister since 2016, left his post. He was appointed as the prime minister-designate again in October 2020, following the resignation of Hassan Diab, who quit over the Beirut port blast and Mustapha Adib's refusal to form a government. Hariri claimed that he would manage to find a compromise between all blocs and parties, but failed.

