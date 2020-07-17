UrduPoint.com
EU's Michel Welcomes Resumption Of Serbia-Kosovo Talks, Thursday Meeting Between Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

EU's Michel Welcomes Resumption of Serbia-Kosovo Talks, Thursday Meeting Between Leaders

President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed the Thursday meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti in Brussels and the resumption of the dialogue between the sides

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed the Thursday meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti in Brussels and the resumption of the dialogue between the sides.

"Following my meetings with President @avucic [Vucic] and PM @Avdullah [Hoti], I welcome the resumption of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and the commitment of both sides to this important process," Michel tweeted.

The president also praised EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell for convening the meeting.

The agreement to meet in person was reached following a video conference held by the two leaders under the auspices of the European Union on Sunday. During the virtual summit, the participants agreed on the agenda of the next meeting.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008. Pristina has since been waging a campaign to gain recognition by as many other states as possible, as well as membership in international organizations. Serbia considers Kosovo to be a part of its territory and has launched its own campaign of convincing those states that have recognized Kosovo as an independent state to revoke their recognition.

