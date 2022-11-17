MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The action plan of the European Union on military mobility is a testimony to the active militarization of the European project, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said on Thursday.

"The preparation of such a document testifies to the active militarization of the European project, which was originally created to prevent war in Europe. Now, everything is subject to the logic of military confrontation in the EU with our country. In fact, there is a merging with NATO, the civil infrastructure of the European Union is being reformatted for these tasks, including the transport and transit network, in order to ensure the rapid transfer of heavy equipment in from West to East," Nechaev told a briefing.

The European Commission said on November 10 that it has proposed a new Action Plan on Military Mobility to increase the bloc's defense capabilities against possible military threats and those to critical infrastructure of member states.