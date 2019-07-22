UrduPoint.com
EU's Mogherini Pays Tribute To IAEA Director General Amano, Says Saddened By His Death

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:52 PM

EU's Mogherini Pays Tribute to IAEA Director General Amano, Says Saddened by His Death

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini payed tribute to late International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano and said that she was deeply saddened by his passing on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini payed tribute to late International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano and said that she was deeply saddened by his passing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the IAEA Secretariat announced that Amano had passed away at the age of 72. He was expected to submit a notice of resignation on Monday.

"So saddened by the loss of IAEA DG Amano. A man of extraordinary dedication and professionalism, always at the service of the global community in the most impartial way.

I'll never forget the work done together. It has been for me a great pleasure and privilege working with him," Mogherini posted in her Twitter account.

During his tenure, Amano worked on such nuclear-related issues as the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 and the ongoing scaling back of the Iranian nuclear problem. Despite being accused of pro-US bias, Amano had always maintained that Iran was following all provisions of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

