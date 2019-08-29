Frederica Mogherini, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, on Thursday refused to say if she can become a candidate for the position of Italy's European commissioner

Italy remains one of the few countries which have not yet proposed their candidates for the European Commission.

"I never comment on the member countries' domestic politics, including my country's.

I am not here from a political party, I am here as the EU high representative for foreign affairs, I represent EU and its 28 countries," Mogherini said when asked about her possible participation on the Commission on behalf of Italy.

Upon assuming the presidency of the European Commission earlier in July, Ursula von der Leyen suggested forming a gender-balanced commission and encouraged member states to nominate female candidates to serve during the body's next five-year term.