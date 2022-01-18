UrduPoint.com

EU's Mora, Russia's Ryabkov Discuss European Security Architecture, JCPOA, Venezuela

European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora said on Tuesday that he met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and discussed the security architecture in Europe and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, among other issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora said on Tuesday that he met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and discussed the security architecture in Europe and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, among other issues.

"Very interesting meeting with Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov on European security architecture, JCPOA and Venezuela talks. Important for EU to continue to address these and other foreign policy issues," Mora tweeted.

