EU's Move To Cut Off Russian Oil Imports Could Lead To Higher Global Oil Prices - Yellen

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 09:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Union's plans to cut off Russian oil imports could result in higher global oil prices, but the United States is determined to work with Europe on ensuring needed supplies, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"We need to see the conditions exactly how this is going to be accomplished because it could lead to higher global oil prices as well," Yellen said. "We clearly want to work with Europe to make sure that they have the energy supplies that are needed."

