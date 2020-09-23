The European Union's new pact on migration envisages greater solidarity among member states in dealing with the issue, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

The long-awaited pact was unveiled by von der Leyen earlier in the day. According to Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, the document will also focus on the assistance to countries of origin in an attempt to stem out migrant smuggling, as well as provide new regulations for all migrant arrivals.

"The pressure on our borders is varying. This results in a new balance between responsibility and solidarity. It is not a question whether member states should support with solidarity and contributions but how they should support.

[Greece's] Moria [refugee camp] is a stark reminder. We need to find sustainable solutions on migration, and we all have to step up," von der Leyen said.

The pact was due to be presented on September 30, however, the recent blaze in Greece's largest Moria refugee camp that left nearly 13,000 migrants homeless accelerated the pact's development. In a bid to provide rapid assistance, the president said, the European Commission will set up a reception center on the Lesbos Island and manage it in cooperation with the Greek authorities to improve conditions for those on the island in a durable manner.