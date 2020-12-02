UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's New Pharma Strategy To Contribute To Reducing Bloc's Reliance On Third States - Spahn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 07:10 PM

EU's New Pharma Strategy to Contribute to Reducing Bloc's Reliance on Third States - Spahn

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The adoption of a new pharmaceutical program by the European Union is an important step toward reducing the bloc's dependence on foreign countries such as China, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

"I would like to thank the [European] Commission for the fact that, a few days ago, it tabled the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy. This is a good basis for our aim of becoming less reliant on a number of producer countries, particularly China. So we want to strengthen the EU's position in the world for manufacturing pharmaceuticals. We now need to take up these proposals and follow them up with concrete steps and decisions," Spahn said at a joint press conference with European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides.

Last week, the European Commission adopted a Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe to innovate the EU's pharmaceutical industry in terms of sustainability, competitiveness, as well as affordability and safety of medicines. It also aims at enhancing the bloc's crisis preparedness and response mechanisms.

The plan will be discussed further at the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (EPSCO) meeting later on Wednesday.

Related Topics

World Europe China German European Union Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Behroze Sabzwari diagnosed with Covid-19

1 hour ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

1 hour ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

2 hours ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

2 hours ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

2 hours ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.