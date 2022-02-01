BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) A new batch of possible sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, which the European Union is currently working on, may include financial and trade restrictions, European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

"The sanction package is being prepared, and as I said we are very serious about this sanction package. It is going to be indeed very serious, very massive... It is going to consist with both personal sanctions, economic sanctions, trade sanctions, financial sanctions, sanctions in area of trade," Dombrovskis said at a press conference in Kiev.

The commissioner noted that he was not in the position to give details about the sanctions as they are still being worked out.

Last week, European Council President Charles Michel said that the EU does not want to introduce tough sanctions against Russia, preferring to resolve the situation by diplomatic means, but is ready to make the move in the event of an escalation between Russia and Ukraine.

The new EU sanctions could include restrictions on Currency conversion, export control measures, limiting access to SWIFT, and import and export bans, according to Bloomberg. In addition, the Financial Times said, citing informed sources, that the EU and the UK are working on steps against new Russian projects in the gas sector.

Russia has repeatedly denied preparing to invade Ukraine. Moscow says that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and is not threatening anyone, dismissing the West's allegations to the contrary as a pretext for NATO's increased activity near Russian borders.