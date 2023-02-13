(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The European Union's new package of sanctions against Russia may target four more banks, as well as 130 individuals and entities, Politico reported on Monday, citing officials and diplomats.

New financial sanctions are expected to be against four Russian banks, including Russia's largest private bank, Alfa bank, the news outlet said.

The list of entities and people will include Russian military leaders, officials appointed by Moscow in the new Russian regions, journalists working for Russian state media such as RT, as well as companies and individuals in other countries with links to the special operation, namely in Mali and Iran.

The new package may also include a ban on the import of rubber and bitumen from Russia to the EU, as well as the export of a number of goods to Russia, including trucks and heavy vehicles used in construction, Politico added.

Additionally, Brussels intends to sanction a Dubai-based shipping company, suspected of helping Russia circumvent sanctions on oil exports.