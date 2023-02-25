MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The European Union's 10th package of sanctions against Russia targets seven Iranian companies believed to have supplied Moscow with weapons that were allegedly then used in Ukraine, the Council of Europe said on Saturday.

"For the first time ever, this list will include seven Iranian entities manufacturing military unmanned aerial vehicles, which have been used by Russia's military in its war of aggression including against civilian infrastructure," the statement read.