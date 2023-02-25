MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The European Union's 10th package of sanctions against Russia targets 96 organizations and bans the broadcasting of the RT Arabic channel and the Sputnik Arabic, the Council of the European Union said on Saturday.

"Today's decision expands the list of entities supporting directly Russia's military and industrial complex in its war of aggression by additional 96 entities, thereby imposing tighter export restrictions on them," the statement read.

The statement also said that "the Council initiated the process for suspending the broadcasting licences of two additional media outlets: RT Arabic and Sputnik Arabic."