EU's New Sanctions Against Russia Target Dual-Purpose Special Machinery - Council

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The European Union has expanded the list of goods banned for export to Russia, adding critical technology and industrial goods that could potentially benefit Russia's military, as part of the 10th package of sanctions, the Council of Europe said on Saturday.

"Today's decision imposes further export bans on critical technology and industrial goods, such as electronics, specialised vehicles, machine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines, as well as goods for the construction sector which can be directed to Russia's military, such as antennas or cranes," the statement read.

"The list of restricted items that could contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defence and security sector will now include additional new electronic components that are be used in Russian weapons systems retrieved on the battlefield, including drones, missiles, helicopters, as well as specific rare earth materials, electronic integrated circuits, and thermal cameras," the statement added. 

