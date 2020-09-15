(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The new global EU sanctions regime for human rights violations, the creation of which was launched in 2019, is currently under development, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, speaking to members of the European Parliament, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposed naming the emerging European global sanctions regime on human rights after Alexey Navalny, similar to the United States' Magnitsky list.

"Following the statement by Josep Borrell in December 2019, which reflected the political agreement of the foreign ministers, regulations are currently being prepared for the EU's global human rights sanctions regime," Massrali said.

According to the procedure, the new regime must then be approved by all EU states and by the EU Council, she recalled, declining to provide further details about the new sanctions regime.

"Since we are talking about an ongoing process, we cannot make other comments, and we will not speculate on who may be included in this list," the spokesperson added.