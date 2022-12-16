WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The European Union's sanctions against Russia have been extended to some 200 Russians and dual-use products, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"Individual sanctions included about 200 people," Morawiecki said after the European Council meeting in Brussels.

He added that the new sanctions package also includes dual-use products.