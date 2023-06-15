UrduPoint.com

EU's New Sanctions Package To Not Target Russia's Nuclear Sector - Szijjarto

Published June 15, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Restrictions against Russia's energy sector will not be included in the EU's new package of sanctions, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"There will be no sanctions against the nuclear sector, that is for sure, because sanctions require the consent of countries, Hungary will never agree with restrictions against the nuclear industry," Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

