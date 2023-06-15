ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Restrictions against Russia's energy sector will not be included in the EU's new package of sanctions, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"There will be no sanctions against the nuclear sector, that is for sure, because sanctions require the consent of countries, Hungary will never agree with restrictions against the nuclear industry," Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

