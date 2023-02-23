(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russia's nuclear energy and diamond industries will not be targeted by the the European Union's 10th sanctions package against Moscow due to opposition from Hungary and several other EU member states, media reported.

Proposals put forward by Poland and Baltic states to impose sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry were rejected by Hungary, a country that depends on cooperation with Moscow in this area, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia said, adding that a number of other EU states, including France, Bulgaria and Belgium, were also against sanctioning Russian nuclear and diamond industries.

Politico also reported, citing three diplomats, that the countries opposed to immediate sanctions against Russian nuclear industry due to their dependence on imports are working to find alternative suppliers. In the event restrictions are adopted in the 10th package, these countries would reportedly be given a loophole to continue importing fuel so long as they need it.

Earlier in the week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest would not support any sanctions that would limit its nuclear cooperation with Russia. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is one of the world's leading companies in nuclear energy and sanctions against it could threaten global nuclear security, Hungary's top diplomat said.

On Wednesday, media reported that the European Union failed to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, with negotiations on this issue expected to continue on Thursday. All 27 EU member states have to approve these measures for them to go into effect.

The new sanctions package is expected to introduce export restrictions worth 10 billion Euros ($10.6 billion), intending to damage Russia's military and technological industry, according to La Vanguardia. In addition to new trade restrictions, the EU is also discussing measures aimed to improve the implementation of sanctions.