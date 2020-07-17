UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Next Generations Should Not 'Pay Price' For COVID-19 Recovery Fund - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

EU's Next Generations Should Not 'Pay Price' for COVID-19 Recovery Fund - Lawmaker

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) While deciding on a COVID-19 recovery fund, the European Union should avoid passing down "huge debt" to next generations, Thierry Mariani, a European Parliament member from France's National Rally party, told Sputnik.

On Friday, EU leaders hold their first in-person summit since the onset of the pandemic in a bid to clinch a consensus om the largest economic plan in the bloc's history, worth a whopping 750 billion Euros ($854 billion), of which 500 billion euros are planned to be issued in grants and the remaining 250 billion euros in loans.

"I'm looking for clarity on this stimulus package. Money does not fall from the sky! European Commissioner [for Internal Market] Thierry Breton, who has always been very honest, insists on a duty of transparency and poses like me the question of repayment of this huge debt. As proposed by the European Commission, young people aged 20 today will pay for 40 years and more," Mariani said.

The bloc thus makes "subsequent generations pay the price," the lawmaker added, arguing that it also means a drift toward a European tax in the future.

"There are two solutions: either the states will organize an endowment in proportion to their economic weight and reimburse, or else we are going straight to a European tax, prohibited by the Treaties today. Inevitably, this will be the 2nd solution.

No country wants to pay the bill, as decided by other politicians two years before. From a certain date, we will therefore no doubt see a European tax appear," he stated.

The politician went on to slam the bloc's recovery instrument, Next Generation EU.

"The European Commission for its 'Next generation' plan is only recycling its previous projects, claiming that the future will be green and digital. But think of SMEs, of all sectors that have little to do with the green economy and digital. They are the ones who need help to survive and recover," Mariani argued.

The former minister in the Nicolas Sarkozy government also admitted that he now feels "a little guilty for having chosen debt" to get out of the "less serious" crisis of 2008.

"France, on the other hand, will pay more than the billions EUR it will receive in the stimulus package, as usual. Go talk to the French people about European solidarity, when they are anxious about their possible job loss," he said.

Europe remains divided on its adjusted 1.07 trillion euros long-term budget and recovery fund. The so-called Frugal Four group of European countries ” Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden ” oppose debt mutualization and believe that money should be issued in the form of loans rather than grants. France and Germany back the stimulus package.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget France European Union Job Germany Young Price Austria Sweden Netherlands Denmark Euro Money All From Government Weight Billion

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

1 hour ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.