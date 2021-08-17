In light of the situation in Afghanistan, the European Union prioritizes the evacuation of its nationals, as well as Afghans who cooperated with the bloc, from the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) In light of the situation in Afghanistan, the European Union prioritizes the evacuation of its nationals, as well as Afghans who cooperated with the bloc, from the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign ministers conducted an extraordinary meeting to consider the latest developments in Afghanistan.

"The first objective, the priority is to ensure the evacuation in the best conditions of security of European nationals still present in the country and also the Afghan citizens who work with us for more that 20 years and who want to leave the country. We cannot abandon them," Borrell said.