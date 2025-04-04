Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Dubbed "Mr Fix-It" in Brussels for handling the thorny task of Brexit, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic is no stranger to a challenge -- but negotiating with the United States to avert a trade war might just be his biggest yet.

A career diplomat who studied European law, the 58-year-old Slovakian is trusted by the EU's 27 member states to take on the task of getting US President Donald Trump to back down from his sweeping tariffs on EU goods.

Sefcovic will be put to the test again on Friday when he speaks to his US counterparts, two days after Trump unveiled a new salvo of tariffs on countries worldwide, including the European Union.

"We'll act in a calm, carefully phased, unified way, as we calibrate our response," Sefcovic said after Wednesday's announcement.

He has already been to Washington twice since Trump's inauguration, sharing a picture of himself smiling, flanked by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick among others.

In Brussels, Sefcovic is viewed as a safe pair of hands as he is one of the longest-serving EU commissioners -- taking on different portfolios since 2009.

"He is the absolute perfect person for this job. He is bright, he is a good negotiator, he's firm and balanced. He has the skills needed," an EU diplomat said.

Boasting a reputation for working hard, Sefcovic is also one of the most loyal lieutenants in EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's team at the European Commission.

"He's a bit boring, a hard worker, knows his stuff and has the experience of dealing with an erratic third country. Plus he has an open line to the Americans. Just what we need at this time," another EU diplomat said.

- 'Cautious' -

A self-described "eternal optimist", Sefcovic is often seen -- and not heard -- as he avoids the spotlight and media attention, which is welcomed by officials and diplomats.

"He is very cautious," a senior EU official said, adding he avoids escalating rhetoric.

"Only history will tell if it was what we needed for Europe at this precise moment or if we needed more a vocal 'show-me-strength' negotiator," the official told AFP.

Also known as "Big Maros" for his tall stature, Sefcovic has taken the lead on other sensitive files within the commission, including the implementation of the post-Brexit agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom.

The former communist party member is close to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, one of the rare pro-Russian voices in the EU.

Sefcovic has been criticised by the EU parliament for such links, to which he responds by pointing to his record at the commission where he has covered energy and education.

The father-of-three even ran unsuccessfully to be Slovakia's president in 2019.

- Avid sports fan -

A life serving the public appeared to always be on the cards for Sefcovic.

Born and raised in one of Bratislava's concrete flats, Sefcovic was 12 when his father gave him a book on diplomacy for Christmas.

"It was with excitement that I read about how Lord Essex travelled around Afghanistan to deal with the local crises," Sefcovic recalls on his website.

Fluent in English, French, Russian and able to understand German, Sefcovic served in different overseas posts including as Slovakia's ambassador to Israel.

Having played basketball and volleyball in his youth, sports enthusiast Sefcovic enjoys watching tennis and exercising regularly, including long walks with his two golden retrievers and swimming.

The exercise could serve him well as he will need all the energy he can muster for the battles ahead.