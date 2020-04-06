UrduPoint.com
EU's Refusal To Lift Syria Sanctions During COVID-19 Outbreak Irresponsible - Activist

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

EU's Refusal to Lift Syria Sanctions During COVID-19 Outbreak Irresponsible - Activist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The European Union's refusal to lift economic sanctions on Syria during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is a violation of human rights and is an irresponsible decision, the head of the Syrian Human Rights Network, Ahmad Kazem, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the EU, along with the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Georgia blocked a UN General Assembly motion tabled by Russia that called for the lifting of sanctions amid the epidemiological and economic crises.

"We are disappointed and condemn the European Union's irresponsible decision. The rejection of the draft resolution of the Russian Federation on lifting economic sanctions against Syria in order to combat the coronavirus disease is an obvious violation of human rights," Kazem stated.

The activist added that unilateral sanctions were a means of depriving people of accessing necessary food and health care supplies.

Sanctions are also a ploy to "place these nations against their own governments," Ahmad said.

In the context of a global pandemic, Kazem also stated that maintaining sanctions that would result in the deaths of civilians was akin to supporting the terrorists that have stolen from and killed Syrian citizens during the almost decade-long conflict in the country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 24 called for the G20 countries to lift sanctions so that countries can ensure deliveries of food and essential health supplies.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock and General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande echoed the secretary-general's sentiments and urged for countries to lift sanctions amid the ongoing global pandemic.

