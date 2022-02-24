MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The European Union is planning to impose sanctions on Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan over the crisis in eastern Ukraine, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a draft document.

Earlier in the day, the EU approved a new package of restrictions against Moscow, which included sanctions on 351 Russian lower house lawmakers as well as 27 "high profile individuals and entities."

The document is reported to list Simonyan as "a central figure of the Government propaganda," saying she "promoted a positive attitude to the annexation of Crimea and the actions of separatists in Donbas," as well as allegedly supported policies detrimental to Ukraine's sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Financial Times reported that Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and tv presenter Vladimir Solovyov could also be among those under sanctions.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and agreements on cooperation and mutual assistance with them. Under the new documents, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. The decision followed a deterioration of relations along the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.