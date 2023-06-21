UrduPoint.com

EU's Russia Sanctions To Target Arms Manufacturers, Cyber Suppliers - Hoekstra

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 10:19 PM

The new package of EU sanctions against Russia will target arms manufacturers and suppliers of cybersecurity equipment for Russian intelligence, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The new package of EU sanctions against Russia will target arms manufacturers and suppliers of cybersecurity equipment for Russian intelligence, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to Dutch efforts, the package will sanction, among others, arms manufacturers, those responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children, and cyber suppliers to Russian intelligence services," Hoekstra tweeted.

